Cesena relegated from Serie A

Cesena have been relegated from Serie A after just one season back in Italy's top division.

The Emilia-Romagna club headed into Sunday's home clash with Sassuolo realistically needing a win to keep their top-flight hopes alive, as well as Atalanta tripping up at Palermo.

Atalanta's 3-2 victory in Sicily made Cesena's result immaterial, but their fans still had to endure a miserable afternoon as they threw away a two-goal lead to go down 3-2.

Cesena's season began with a victory over Parma, though they failed to pick up another three-point haul until January, when they travelled to the Ennio Tardini.

As a result, Cesena have spent the last 26 matchweeks in the drop zone, with Sunday's failure representing a 10th game without a win.

Domenico Di Carlo replaced last-season's promotion-winning coach Pierpaolo Bisoli in the dugout in December and the former's job prospects are likely to become gloomy after taking a club that has changed boss seven times in the last five years.