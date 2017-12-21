Chadli, Phillips back to boost West Brom

West Brom are set to welcome back wingers Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips as Alan Pardew targets a first victory in Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

The Baggies sit 19th, having only managed two points from four Premier League matches since the departure of Tony Pulis.

They have only scored once in that time and Pardew confirmed changes will be made in attack.

Chadli injured his thigh in training in November and has not appeared at club level in two months, while Phillips has missed the last four league fixtures.

"Chadli and Phillips are both training which is good news. In terms of players we have available, I think they will be taken [to Stoke]," Pardew told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"The top of the pitch is where it is dysfunctional a little bit.

"We have to find that better balance, against Manchester United we were further up the pitch. At Liverpool we did it nearly for 90 minutes.

"We have to complete a game where we get two or three goals which normally guarantees a win, otherwise we will always be under pressure."

Meanwhile, teenager Nathan Ferguson is set to be rewarded with his first professional contract at the club.

The 17-year-old joins fellow defender Ahmed Hegazi in inking a new deal under Pardew.