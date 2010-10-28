Chamakh happy with Arsenal progress so far

The Morocco international joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer after his contract with French side Bordeaux expired at the end of last season.

And the 26-year-old, who has scored six goals in 11 starts for the Gunners, believes his love for the English game has helped him settle in quickly at the North London club.

"At the moment it's nothing but pleasure. Everything is exactly as I thought it was. Whether it's the football, the football culture, the supporters, the passion, the game itself or the speed, I haven't been disappointed," Chamakh said in the Daily Star.

"In the beginning I put a bit too much pressure on myself because I was following in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Adebayor. Knowing that I've only ever known one club, I knew I'd need at least a season to adapt, but I'm ahead of schedule.

"I never imagined I'd play as much, but with suspensions and injuries, I've taken advantage and that's helped me progress.”

Chamakh also revealed that while the physical demands of the English top flight are tough, it is a price worth paying for the "club of my life".

"For others, it's Real [Madrid] or Barca. For me, it was always Arsenal," he said.

"You can see that I finish each match completely used up. I take an awful lot of knocks. It's difficult, so I want to take an enormous amount of pleasure during four years. I'm proud to be a Gunner.”

Chamakh featured in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over title rivals Manchester City last weekend which saw the Emirates Stadium outfit move into second place in the Premier League.

Arsenal host bottom of the table and city rivals West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj

