Chamakh keen on staying in Premier League

The Moroccan forward's future remains unclear, with his contract at Selhurst Park set to expire at the end of the month.

Chamakh joined Palace from Arsenal last August and enjoyed a notable upturn in form following Tony Pulis' arrival as manager in November.

Having played a key role in helping the London club secure Premier League survival, Chamakh is now hoping to continue his career in England.

"I am out of contract and if I do not stay at Crystal Palace I want to stay in England," the 30-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I love playing in the Premier League and I was really happy with how things went last season.

"It took me a while to settle when I first came to England, like it does most players when they first come to the Premier League, but I am happy when I am playing and I want to continue doing that in the Premier League."

Chamakh's agent, Willie McKay, claims there is plenty of interest in his player.

"Marouane is one of the best free agents around this summer and I have spoken to a number of Premier League clubs about him," said McKay.

"I think Marouane showed what a top player he was for Crystal Palace last season.

"Marouane is happy and settled in England and wants to stay in the Premier League and hopefully we can have his future resolved within the next 10 days."