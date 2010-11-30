Chamakh struggling with physical demands

The 26-year-old joined the Emirates Stadium outfit during the summer from French side Bordeaux and has adapted well to the English game, having scored 10 goals for Arsenal.

However, the goals have come at a price with the Morocco international admitting that his time in France gave him no preparation for the tough tackling that was to follow in the Premier League.

"I was never in such a state at Bordeaux. Things take on a new dimension here. Against West Ham I was in incredible pain with my neck,” Chamakh told reporters.

"It was impossible to turn my head. Every ball that's contested here I get ploughed into, and the referee doesn't blow for it."

Chamakh has also had to get used to the different mannerisms of English referees, who have proved to be not as generous with free-kicks as their French counterparts.

"When people pushed me in France, I fell down and got a free-kick," he said. "When there's a hard tackle here, I have to get up and play.

"After a Premier League match, I walk off with my body aching, with scratch marks, stiff muscles. Three days later, we go again."

Chamakh is expected to be rested for Arsenal’s League Cup quarter-final against Wigan at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj