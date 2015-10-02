Chambers: I am learning from Mertesacker
Calum Chambers is delighted to be playing alongside experienced defenders like Per Mertesacker at Arsenal.
Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has hailed Per Mertesacker's positive influence and has stressed the Germany international has helped him improve as a player.
Chambers joined Arsenal from Southampton in July 2014 and the 20-year-old is delighted to get the chance to play alongside experienced players such as Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel at the Emirates Stadium.
"I speak to Per a lot,” Chambers told Arsenal Player. "Per is always there to help me out.
"In training if I ever need someone or I’m a bit confused I ask Per, Koscielny or Gabriel what they would do.
"They always tell me what they would do and it is good to learn from as they are top-quality players."
Chambers had also attracted the interest of a number of other clubs when he joined Arsenal, but the presence of Arsene Wenger convinced him to join the Gunners.
"Wenger's presence was a massive factor.
"Theo [Walcott] and Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] came from Southampton as well and they've both come through to the first team.
"Wenger's renowned for bringing young players through and developing them. That was a big factor in why I chose to come here, to work with him. I haven't regretted it one bit."
