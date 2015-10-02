Chambers: I am learning from Mertesacker

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has hailed Per Mertesacker's positive influence and has stressed the Germany international has helped him improve as a player.

Chambers joined Arsenal from Southampton in July 2014 and the 20-year-old is delighted to get the chance to play alongside experienced players such as Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel at the Emirates Stadium.

"I speak to Per a lot,” Chambers told Arsenal Player. "Per is always there to help me out.

"In training if I ever need someone or I’m a bit confused I ask Per, Koscielny or Gabriel what they would do.

"They always tell me what they would do and it is good to learn from as they are top-quality players."

Chambers had also attracted the interest of a number of other clubs when he joined Arsenal, but the presence of Arsene Wenger convinced him to join the Gunners.

"Wenger's presence was a massive factor.

"Theo [Walcott] and Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] came from Southampton as well and they've both come through to the first team.

"Wenger's renowned for bringing young players through and developing them. That was a big factor in why I chose to come here, to work with him. I haven't regretted it one bit."