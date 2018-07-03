Chambers signs long-term Arsenal deal
Arsenal have secured the future of 23-year-old defender Calum Chambers, who has signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery revealed Calum Chambers would be part of his plans in 2018-19 after the defender signed a new long-term contract at the club.
Chambers joined Arsenal in 2014 and has since made 83 appearances, as well as having a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough in 2016-17 and picking up three England caps.
He made 24 appearances last season as Arsenal finished sixth in the Premier League and reached the Europa League semi-finals.
Emery told the club's official website: "I'm delighted Calum has extended his stay with us.
"He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season."
