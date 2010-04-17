Champagne on order for Tottenham and United

Or maybe both managers should just wait and see what next week brings.

Redknapp had said before Saturday's home match against Chelsea that he expected a case of champagne from the Scot if his men did United a favour and beat the Premier League leaders.

Tottenham did that in style, winning 2-1, but United's last-gasp 1-0 defeat of rivals Manchester City in the local derby at Eastlands left Spurs thanking them just as much.

While United closed the gap with Chelsea to a point with three games left, Tottenham leapfrogged City into the fourth place that carries a coveted Champions League playoff berth for next season.

With Tottenham visiting Old Trafford next week in a match that could make or break United's rekindled hopes of retaining the title, neither manager is likely to be in a hurry to offer the other any gifts.

"They did us a favour today, Man United, by beating Man City," Redknapp told ESPN television. "That was a result for us as well, giving us a lift.

"It's a great place to play your football, Old Trafford, and we look forward to it."

HOT SPURS

After beating London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the space of four days, to make up for the dejection of losing to already-relegated Portsmouth in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last Sunday, Tottenham are on fire.

The Spurs players had watched Paul Scholes score the last-gasp winner at City before their match and that was all the motivation they needed.

"The lads were all having their lunch and when Paul Scholes scored there was a little cheer," said defender Michael Dawson with what sounded like some understatement.

"It was great when we could go out there and go back into fourth spot."

Redknapp agreed, saying: "They have been fantastic the players, (with) the disappointment of last Sunday and to come back as they have and turn in two unbelievable performances against Arsenal and Chelsea today is top class.

"Full credit to all the players... they have been great and what started off a bad week turned into a great week.

"We've had a great run and we can't do any more than we've done. It has been seven wins out of the last eight games I think," he added.

"It's still going to be tight and if we make it (in fourth place), we make it. We'll give it everything we've got as we have all season and see where we go."

