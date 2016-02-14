Champions League and Premier League double realistic for Man City - Toure

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure believes that winning the Champions League and Premier League this season is a realistic prospect.

Manuel Pellegrini's men are yet to make it past the last 16 in Europe's elite club competition, but Toure thinks they have what it takes to go all the way.

He also feels confident about City's chances in the Premier League, which remains wide open ahead of Sunday's match against second-placed Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

"My ambition is to win the Premier League and Champions League this season," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"That's never easy, but we are in with a chance and we need to be confident.

"I am optimistic about the Premier League. It’s a very open title race, but we have a chance to win. There are many rivals this year.

"Of course the Champions League is an aim as well. Manchester City have grown so much and the Champions League is very important for the next step.

"The people here have believed in our chances for almost a decade since the change of owners. Now we are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We really do not think we are inferior to other candidates in the Champions League.

"We believe we can win it, and why not? We know it’s difficult because things can happen during the rest of the season like injuries, but we know we have the team and we have the squad."

City meet Dynamo Kiev in the round of 16 and Toure warned that the Ukrainian side should not be underestimated.

"Dynamo Kiev are the champions of Ukraine so they deserve all our respect," he added.

"It's not an easy tie. People say we are favourites but I would say it is 50-50 - we have to be ready."