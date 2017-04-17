Champions League is Real Madrid's competition - Bale

Gareth Bale said the Champions League is Real Madrid's competition as the titleholders look to reach the semi-finals.

Madrid are the most successful team in the history of Europe's premier club competition after claiming their 11th title last season.

A penalty shoot-out win over city rivals Atletico Madrid added another European crown to the capital club's trophy cabinet.

Madrid have a foot in the semi-finals following their 2-1 first-leg win at Bayern Munich and Welsh star Bale talked up the European champions heading into Tuesday's return fixture.

"It has always been Real Madrid's competition. The club has won it 11 times, more than anyone else," Bale told Mega, via AS Diario.

"The essence of this club is winning the Champions League and winning trophies.

"We are working hard in every training session so that we can win silverware, and we hope that there are many more trophies to come."

Bale added: "To make the Champions League final you need to be fully motivated. Obviously, the fact that this year the final's in my hometown, Cardiff, makes it special and gives me extra motivation especial. We're working hard so that we can go all the way to the final."

Madrid are fighting on all fronts at the business end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane's men are three points clear atop LaLiga following Saturday's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon, while Madrid are on the verge of another final-four appearance in the Champions League.

"I think we've quite very solid. We haven't reached our best level of form but we are working on that," Bale continued.