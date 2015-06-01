Champions League win would be 'more than extraordinary' - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri believes beating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final would be a "more than extraordinary result", and has warned his Juventus side that there is more to the Spanish champions than Lionel Messi.

Juve are one match away from completing a famous treble having already secured the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles this term.

After struggling in Europe in recent seasons, Juve have defied their critics and reached Saturday's showpiece in Berlin courtesy of an impressive semi-final victory over last season's champions Real Madrid.

On Monday, Allegri was asked if comparisons can be made with Inter's treble-winning team under Jose Mourinho in 2010, but the Italian was more focused on Juve's accomplishments.

"We will see afterwards [if comparisons can be made to Inter], if we manage to win the cup. If not it will be different," he said.

"Regardless of anything a final must be played and I think it will be a more than extraordinary result winning this cup. The squad have had a great season - winning the Champions League would be something uncommon having won Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

"Playing the last game of the season creates so much motivation. It's hard to fight for three goals, we will need some luck to win this match."

Barca are also on the cusp of completing a treble after a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend saw them add Copa del Rey success to their Liga triumph.

Superstar Messi once more grabbed the headlines with a brace at Camp Nou, including a sublime first goal in the 57th minute.

Yet Allegri believes it would be a huge mistake for Juve to focus all their attention on Messi, considering the wealth of talent at Barca's disposal.

The Juve coach added: "We have to be ready, we have to be good. We know Messi's skills, but we can't forget the likes of Neymar, [Luis] Suarez and [Andres] Iniesta also.

"Man-marking Messi is almost impossible. We have to be good at working well around him. I think beyond stopping Messi they have Neymar and Suarez - players with technical skills and we have to be brave.

"We know there will be difficult moments during the game. We're not going to be waiting for them to score us a goal.

"It's a Champions League final - it's normal to face the best players in the world, but we're not afraid of facing Barcelona."