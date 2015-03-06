Championship: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 5

Having ended a five-match winless run with victory over Wolves in midweek, Eddie Howe's men arrived at Craven Cottage knowing a win would lift them to the summit, above Middlesbrough on goal difference.

And Bournemouth certainly capitalised on being the first of the promotion-chasers in action this weekend, romping to triumph courtesy of braces from Brett Pitman and Matt Ritchie, added to by a fine late finish from Steve Cook.

Fulham's cause was not helped by the 69th-minute dismissal of Fernando Amorebieta, although the hosts were 3-1 down by that stage.

Pitman converted a Marc Pugh cross to put Bournemouth ahead in the 29th minute and Ritchie soon made it two with a low shot that took a deflection off Nikolay Bodurov to wrong-foot Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

A superb solo goal from Pitman, which saw the striker run half the length of the field before finishing with aplomb, made it 3-0 in the 61st minute.

Matt Smith pulled one back for Fulham, but Amorebieta then saw red for bringing down Callum Wilson and Ritchie was on target from the resulting free-kick.

Cook rounded off an excellent evening for his side with an eye-catching strike into the top-left corner, as Bournemouth laid down a marker ahead of their rivals' matches on Saturday.