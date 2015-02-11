Championship: Nottingham Forest 3 Wigan 0

Goals either side of the break from Britt Assombalonga, Chris Burke and Henri Lansbury earned Forest the points, and Freedman back-to-back wins since replacing Stuart Pearce at the helm.

Wigan's winless run, by contrast, was extended to seven and the visitors are now mired in the Championship relegation zone.

They battled hard early on at the City Ground, but fell behind after 33 minutes when Assombalonga slid the ball home.

Burke provided the assist for that goal and then turned goalscorer five minutes after the break, before Lansbury added gloss to the scoreline with a third 11 minutes later.

There was some worry for Forest when they lost Assombalonga to a serious-looking injury with 23 minutes left, but Freedman's winning start continued.