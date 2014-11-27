Championship Preview: Derby head to Leeds

Derby are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Leeds in all competitions, with a winning streak of 10 only ending in May when United came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Steve McClaren's side will be heavily favoured to extend that run, given they top the league and have won their last three.

A 2-1 win at Watford on Saturday moved them three points clear of the second-placed Bournemouth and Derby attacker Johnny Russell is confident his side can continue to cause problems for Leeds - regardless of the type of football they have to play.

"It's a big rivalry and they haven't beat us in a while as well so they will be wanting to change that and set that straight," Russell told Derby's official website.

"We are the same, though, we want to keep going and we want to keep winning, so it will make for an exciting game.

"Although it is a difficult away fixture, hopefully we can get the result. People have seen the football we can play - but that's not all we have got about us.

"If we need to dig in and grind out a result we can do that as well."

Leeds were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and sit 16th in the table.

And while Brazilian Adryan has caught the eye with a series of excellent performances, Leeds have won just one of their last 10 matches.

Bournemouth will hope Leeds can cause an upset as they host struggling Millwall.

Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in nine but will rue throwing away a late lead in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Middlesbrough, just goal difference behind Bournemouth, host sixth-placed Blackburn while Ipswich, who are fourth, visit Charlton Athletic on Friday.

Brentford will look for a fifth league win in a row when they host a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have lost their last three.

At the bottom of the table, rock-bottom Blackpool go to Rotherham United - who are also in the relegation zone.

Malky Mackay's second match in charge of Wigan Athletic comes at a Sheffield Wednesday side who have not won since September, while Bolton Wanderers host Huddersfield Town as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Fulham.

Bolton Wanderers have finally made it out of the relegation zone and can storm up the table with victory against Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Norwich City face Reading and Watford meet Cardiff City.