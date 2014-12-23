Championship Preview: Pritch plots Ipswich loss

Surprise package Brentford moved up to third on Saturday courtesy of a 3-2 victory at Cardiff City.

Brentford have won their last four home matches and have secured seven victories in their last eight games to raise hopes that the London club can secure a second successive promotion.

Mark Warburton's side face a stern test against Mick McCarthy's men, who sit second in the table after beating previously in-form Middlesbrough 2-0 at Portman Road last weekend.

Ipswich have lost just one of their last 18 matches and are unbeaten in nine, but midfielder Pritchard believes Brentford can bring the Suffolk club back down to earth.

He told the club's official website: "We have Ipswich next and they are above us, let's go and beat them.

"There is a leading pack and you want to stay with them. We are at home and we are good at home.

"It will be tough for them but it will be tough for us as well. We will go to play our football and hopefully we will get the points."

Bournemouth remained top of the table by hammering beleaguered Blackpool 6-1 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday and Eddie Howe's men host Fulham on Boxing Day.

Fulham hammered Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the weekend after have surged up to 13th spot under Kit Symons.

Middlesbrough will attempt to put the disappointment of losing at Ipswich behind them when they host Nottingham Forest, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United on Saturday.

Derby County are without a win in three games in all competitions and they come up against a Birmingham City side thriving under former Derby defender Gary Rowett at St Andrew's.

Managerless Brighton and Hove Albion - Sami Hyypia resigned on Monday following two wins in 20 games in all competitions - could really do with a victory at home to Reading, who lost their first game under new boss Steve Clarke against Watford at the weekend.

Second-bottom Wigan Athletic will attempt to arrest their four-game losing streak at Leeds United, while bottom side Blackpool travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton Wanderers host Blackburn Rovers in a Lancashire derby, Huddersfield Town travel to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and struggling Millwall take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Watford entertain Wolves and Cardiff make the trip to Charlton Athletic in the other Championship games to be played on Boxing Day.