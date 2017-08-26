Championship Review: Hull thrash Bolton as Onomah grabs point for Villa

Hull City thrashed Bolton Wanderers 4-0 to get their Championship campaign back on track, while Aston Villa recovered to draw 1-1 away to Bristol City in Friday's action.

Kamil Grosicki starred with a goal and two assists as hosts Hull raced into a three-goal lead within the first 29 minutes.

The Poland international set up strikes for Adama Diomande and Jarrod Bowen, before scoring himself with an impressive individual effort.

Bowen then added his second of the night with four minutes remaining to move onto four league goals for the season.

The win moved Hull up to sixth and provided relief for Leonid Slutsky after they had lost two consecutive league matches and lost in the EFL Cup in the space of a week.

Bolton remain 23rd without a win from their first five contests after gaining promotion to the second tier.

Villa, meanwhile, claimed their first away point of the campaign through a deflected 25-yard strike from Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah.

His effort midway through the second half came only four minutes after Bristol City had taken the lead when winger Jamie Paterson scored at the second attempt.

A third consecutive Championship draw means the home side now have six points from their first five games, as they remain one ahead of Villa.