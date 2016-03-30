Championship title experience key for Leicester - Peter Schmeichel

Leicester City's experience of winning the Championship title in 2013-14 can help them to complete their unbelievable pursuit of Premier League glory, according to Peter Schmeichel.

Claudio Ranieri's men have a five-point lead at the top with seven games remaining as they bid to seal a top-division title for the first time in their history.

Schmeichel - whose son Kasper is Leicester's goalkeeper - noted that many of the team's key players, such as Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater, were at the club when they finished top of England's second tier to seal promotion.

"I know you can't compare the Championship to the Premier League, but a lot of the Leicester players only two seasons ago were in the same kind of situation having been on the same run," Schmeichel told Sky Sports News.

"Having missed out for a few years they got it right two years ago and scored more than 100 goals, so there is experience of finishing the job.

"Can they do it in the Premier League? Only time will tell.



"They've got a five-point cushion and that's a nice position to be in, but there is a very long way to go yet.

"Kasper is coping really well. They are throwing the cliches out like: 'they are taking one game at a time' and 'they are enjoying their football', but it is the truth.

"They are really enjoying it, they have a fantastic squad, they are great friends and they do a lot of stuff outside football together."