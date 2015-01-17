Championship Wrap: Osborn earns Forest win

Ben Osborn's injury-time winner helped Nottingham Forest come from behind to sink local rivals Derby County 2-1 in Saturday's Championship encounter at Pride Park.

Steve McClaren's Derby headed into the encounter level on points with Bournemouth after defeating Ipswich Town last weekend, and the mood among the home fans was buoyant when Henri Lansbury headed past his own goalkeeper in the 16th minute.

However, Forest - who had previously not won since November 22 - were much improved after the break, and Britt Assombalonga scrambled home the equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

It looked as though the spoils would be shared, but Forest - beaten 5-0 in last season's corresponding fixture - stole the points in injury time when Lee Grant was beaten by Osborn's strike, easing the pressure on under-fire manager Stuart Pearce in the process.

Derby could face action after footage appeared to show a supporter confronting Forest players at the final whistle.

Bournemouth - beaten 2-1 by Norwich City last time out - returned to winning ways as goals from Tommy Elphick and Callum Wilson ensured a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United.

Ipswich also bounced back as a Noel Hunt double helped secure a 3-1 win at strugglers Millwall and a place in the top two.

Middlesbrough and Brentford both kept the pressure on the pacesetters with 2-0 and 1-0 wins in their respective fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion, who had Lewis Dunk sent off in the second half.

New Charlton Athletic head coach Guy Luzon was unable to take control of his side as he has yet to acquire a work permit.

The Israeli was spared the embarrassment of a 5-0 battering at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road - Odion Ighalo scoring a brace for the play-off hopefuls.

Norwich City continued their resurgence under manager Alex Neil in a 3-2 beating of Cardiff City at Carrow Road.

The hosts romped to a 3-0 half-time lead - former Cardiff frontman Cameron Jerome among the scorers - but had to hold off a second-half fightback after a quickfire double from Alex Revell and Kadeem Harris.

Bolton Wanderers climbed to 14th with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday, who had Sam Hutchinson dismissed on his first start since a three-month lay-off with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, a debut goal from Benik Afobe helped Wolves down bottom side Blackpool 2-0, strugglers Wigan Athletic drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers, and there was an identical scoreline in the clash between Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Rounding off the action, Bryan Ruiz's stoppage-time winner helped Fulham sink Reading 2-1.