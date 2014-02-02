Championship Wrap: Rampant Forest triumph

Billy Davies' side recorded a fifth consecutive league triumph at the City Ground to maintain their push for an automatic promotion spot.

Byron Webster's own goal put the hosts in front and, after Kieffer Moore had levelled, efforts from Simon Cox and debutant Rafik Djebbour sealed the points.

Yeovil remain at the foot of the table after Forest gained a measure of revenge for October's 3-1 loss at Huish Park.

The hosts seized the advantage after 16 minutes when Webster, a scorer at the right end in the reverse fixture, got the last touch on Jamie Paterson's strike.

But Gary Johnson's men hit back nine minutes later through Moore, who headed in from close range after beating goalkeeper Karl Darlow to Jamie McAllister's cross.

Forest went back ahead before the break, though, Cox tapping in Jamie Mackie's cross, and substitute Djebbour marked his first appearance for the home side with a simple header late on.

Watford, who surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at Forest on Thursday, recorded just their second win in 16 league matches with a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ikechi Anya opened the scoring after 13 minutes and Fernando Forestieri's seventh of the season in all competitions helped move the Vicarage Road club up to 13th.