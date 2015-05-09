Changes coming at West Brom, says Pulis

Tony Pulis indicated that changes are coming for West Brom after they secured Premier League survival with 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Pulis' men took the lead at St James' Park on Saturday thanks a 32nd-minute header from Victor Anichebe before Ayoze Perez levelled for Newcastle.

West Brom went close to snatching the points as they hit the woodwork for a second time through Chris Brunt after Youssouf Mulumbu had earlier been denied by the upright prior to the opening goal.

But the point proved enough to put West Brom seven clear of 18th-placed Hull City and confirm their top-flight status for next season.

And Pulis, in quotes reported by BBC Sport, said: "The lads have got 40 points before we have come here.

"We knew that Newcastle would be up for it, but we have responsibility to the clubs around the bottom who are fighting for their lives.

"We are just sorry that we have had two clear-cut chances that have come back off the post. I'm delighted for all the Albion supporters and everyone who has backed me since I have come in here that we are staying up.

"It is very difficult to say what a team is going to do in the next game, they [Newcastle] showed great fighting spirit.

"But if you look at results around the bottom of the table it is a credit to all those managers down there how they have responded to the challenge.

"We will try and change one or two things around on and off the pitch in the summer, but we want to keep the same spirit that has held us in good stead."