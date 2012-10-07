Chantome replaces Diarra in France squad
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Clement Chantome has replaced injured Lassana Diarra in the France squad for next week's friendly against Japan and the 2014 World Cup qualifier in Spain.
"Anzhi Makachkala informed the French staff on Sunday that Lassana Diarra had been suffering a back injury... preventing him from travelling by plane for a few days," the French Federation said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Chantome, who has spent his whole career at PSG, has never played for France.
