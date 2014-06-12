Chanturia makes Verona switch from Cluj

The 21-year-old moved to Cluj from Vitesse in February this year, and scored one goal in seven league appearances as the club finished sixth in Liga I.

A statement on Cluj's official website on Thursday confirmed the transfer, with the club expressing their gratitude to Chanturia.

"Cluj and Hellas Verona have signed an agreement for the permanent transfer of Chanturia," it read.

"We thank him for his work and wish him good luck for his future."

Chanturia scored on his international debut for Georgia in March, netting the opener in a 2-0 friendly win over Liechenstein.