Chapecoense add two stars to badge in wake of air disaster

Chapecoense have added two stars to their badge as part of their tributes to those lost in an air disaster late last month.

The plane carrying the Chapecoense squad, technical commission and a number of journalists for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final crashed en route to Medellin two days before the match was due to take place, killing 71 people on board.

Chapecoense have since been named as the winners of the competition by South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.

Interim club president Ivan Tozzo confirmed at the weekend that the decision had been made following a formal request from Atletico Nacional, who had been due to face Chapecoense in the final.

Tributes have poured in from all around the world in support of Chapecoense, who announced the changes to their club badge on Twitter.

Nosso escudo ganhou novas estrelas.December 8, 2016

One star has been added above the crest as a nod to "the conquest of the Copa Sudamericana 2016," according to the caption on the image attached to the tweet.

"It is white and a sign of peace found by our eternal champions. The white colour symbolises the light that will guide us forward."

A second star has been placed within the F on the badge, as "a subtle yet powerful way of eternalising those who dedicated their lives to Chapecoense."