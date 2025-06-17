Can you name this side from their badge?

Time for a quiz – this time on badges, the defining factor for any football side.

For some, collecting opposition badges is even a niche football hobby, with pins still sold to this day outside football grounds all around the world.

It's the key thing that makes any team who they are, and is often viewed as a nod to their history, in some shape or form.

FourFourTwo's latest quiz puts your knowledge to the test, with clubs from Spain, England, Brazil and Germany all featuring in our latest brain-wracker.

We've selected 50 badges for you to name, with no time limit for you even to begin to worry about on this occasion. Crisis averted!

You can have a clue, too – if you sign into Kwizly, there's a hint button. Just click the button at any time to give you the first letter of the next club or country on the list.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've just wrapped up that brilliant badge quiz – but we've got a fresh selection of brain-teasers to keep you sharp, spanning the biggest names, iconic venues, and the very best goalscorers.

