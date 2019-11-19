Charlie Taylor hoping peak years are ahead after signing new Burnley deal

Defender Charlie Taylor believes Burnley will benefit from the peak years of his career after signing a new contract at Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old left-back, who joined the Clarets from Leeds in the summer of 2017, made his 50th Premier League appearance earlier this season and has now committed his future until 2023.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to the next few years ahead,” he said.

“The next few years are hopefully the peak years of my career. I’ve signed up to Burnley to spend them here and hopefully the best years are to come.

“Ever since I made my debut in the Premier League I’ve wanted to stay here. I think once you have a taste of the Premier League you don’t want to go anywhere else.

“We have been in the Premier League since I arrived and that’s where I want to stay.”

Taylor, whose existing deal was due to run until 2021, is the third player to recently sign a new contract after forwards Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

He featured in every Premier League match in the previous campaign but has faced competition from Erik Pieters this season and has made just three appearances, with his only start coming last time out against West Ham with his rival out injured.

“I’ve said before that all any professional wants to do is play. It’s been frustrating at times, but it’s also been worth it,” added Taylor.

“We have a very competitive squad, which bodes well for now and the future, and I’m delighted that I’m going to be part of it for the future.”