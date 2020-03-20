Charlton directors stood down amid continuing boardroom unrest

Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller have been stood down as Charlton directors as the club’s boardroom unrest rumbles on.

Majority shareholder in East Street Investment Tahnoon Nimer made the decision at a board meeting on Thursday after an ongoing fued.

Nimer has said there are “irreconcilable” differences after chairman Southall had complained about the lack of funds being invested following their January takeover.

As a result of their exit, Claudiu Florica and Marian Mihail have been appointed to the board.

Nimer said on the club’s official website: “I am pleased to be able to appoint Claudiu and Marian to the board so that Charlton can move forward.

“It has been a difficult few weeks for everyone involved at the football club and this is a positive step in the right direction.

“Our priority now is stabilising the short-term future of the football club in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and working with the EFL to get the club’s transfer embargo lifted to demonstrate our long-term commitment to Charlton Athletic.”

Despite his removal from the board following Thursday’s meeting, Southall insists he will not be stepping away.

He said in a statement on Twitter: “Mr Nimer brought in to the meeting two other men with no standing in Charlton Atheltic Football Club and he and those two men have collectively decided they are now the board of an English football club.

“We presume that in due course they will make an application to the English Football League to take the owners and directors test.

“Protocol has not been followed and resolutions have been passed which are both invalid and unlawful.

“Nothing from the board meeting changes the circumstances of my employment or mine or Mr Heller’s status as directors of the club.

“Until such time Mr Nimer fulfills the obligations that he promised when purchasing the club, there shall be no discussions about me stepping away from Charlton in my day-to-day capacity or as an owner through my shareholding in East Street Investments.”