Charlton play down talk of Bent loan move

The striker has fallen out of favour at current club Aston Villa, spending last season on loan at Fulham and featuring in just 20 minutes of league action across three substitute appearances in the current campaign.

Gabby Agbonlahor and Andreas Weimann have been favoured in star striker Christian Benteke's injury-enforced absence.

Charlton have made a strong start to life under former Millwall forward Peeters and sit fifth in the Championship after seven games.

But their ranks are not set to be bolstered by the 30-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 79 games across two seasons at The Valley, which resulted in being handed an England debut in March 2006.

When asked if he could confirm any rumours, Peeters said: "Darren Bent? That is the first I have heard of it.

"I heard that another striker, Danny Graham, from Sunderland was coming in as well.

"It is good that these players are being linked with us because at the start of the season no-one wanted to join us. That must mean we are doing a good job."