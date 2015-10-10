Chelsea are still title favourites - Cech

Petr Cech claims Chelsea remain favourites for the Premier League title despite their poor start to the season.

A 3-1 home defeat to Southampton - their fourth loss in just eight matches - on October 3 has left the champions 10 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and prompted a public statement of support from the Chelsea hierarchy for manager Jose Mourinho.

But Cech, who left Stamford Bridge to join London rivals Arsenal in the transfer window, believes Mourinho will turn things around.

"I'm surprised at their form because Chelsea are among the best in the Premier League," he told iDNES.

"I'm not there any more, so it is hard for me to evaluate what's going on. But the season is long and Chelsea are still favourites in my eyes."

Arsenal are just two points off top spot following an impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday and Cech is confident Arsene Wenger's side can mount a genuine fight for the title themselves.

"After our first defeat against West Ham, everyone said that we can never win anything big. Now we're being compared to the famous Arsenal who didn't lose once during a season [in 2003-04]," said the Czech Republic international.

"I know that we have a team that can fight for the title until the final round."