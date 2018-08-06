Chelsea capable of swift Sarri adjustment, says Luiz

David Luiz is desperate for Chelsea to make Maurizio Sarri's playing style an instant success in the Premier League.

The Blues have shown positive signs in pre-season but failed to convince in their first competitive outing under the Italian as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win in the Community Shield.

The result gave Pep Guardiola his third trophy in charge of City, although even the ex-Barcelona boss endured a tough introduction to English football in a barren 2016-17 campaign.

Luiz, though, responded confidently when asked whether a similar period of transition would condemn Chelsea to another season removed from title contention.

"I hope not! I hope we can understand it quickly and can fight for all the titles," the Brazil defender told reporters.

"When you play for a big club you have to be ready to try to fight for the titles, and we're going to fight for that.

"Guardiola is a fantastic coach, and also Sarri is a fantastic coach. I hope [Sarri can have the same impact]. That’s our goal, and we're going to work on that.

"At the moment I'm in love with his philosophy, with the way he works, the way he is training, the way he loves football."

Questions have been raised over Luiz's suitability for the back four Sarri has implemented since taking over from Antonio Conte, who favoured a three-man defence.

The 31-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain man dismissed the concerns, claiming the change in structure is an "amazing" fit for him.

"[The formation] doesn't matter, you just have to understand the collective philosophy. If you win, it's good. It's always like that," he said.

"I'm always happy to do my best to help the coach and the club."