Chelsea to check on Tammy Abraham before Aston Villa clash

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The England striker has been sidelined with a hip problem but is closing in on a return.

Ross Barkley misses out through illness, while Antonio Rudiger remains at least a week away from a return after a pelvic problem.

Aston Villa will be without winger Anwar El Ghazi with a knee injury.

El Ghazi jarred the joint early in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United, forcing him off after just 18 minutes.

Midfielder Jota is back in the squad for the first time since the end of September after fully recovering from a hernia operation but striker Keinan Davis (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jed Steer (Achilles) are sidelined.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Cumming, Zouma, Emerson, James, Tomori, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Willian, Pedro, Abraham, Batshuayi, Giroud.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Konsa, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, Jota, Wesley, Kodjia.