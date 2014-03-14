Chelsea, City favourites for title, says Sturridge

The Reds sit second in the table on 59 points, seven shy of leaders Chelsea, although Brendan Rodgers' men have a game in hand.



Arsenal are third on goal difference, two points ahead of Manchester City, but the England striker believes the league will be won by a team in blue.



"I think Chelsea are the favourites along with Man City," Sturridge said ahead of Liverpool's visit to Manchester United on Sunday.



He added, of their Old Trafford trip: "We go into the game working as hard as we can on the training field, working as hard as we can as a team on the pitch in every game up until the end of the season and we'll see where our hard work takes us when the season finishes.



"No I don't feel the pressure in terms of the derby (against United), I think it's a massive game for us as a team but we're going into it with confidence, we're going into it knowing what we have to do.



"We're confident, we've been feeling confident for a long time and we're going into the game feeling good."



Sturridge, speaking at the World Cup Trophy Tour's stopover in London, said he was anticipating an interesting clash against Uruguay at Brazil 2014, which will pit the former Chelsea man against club team-mate Luis Suarez.



"Of course it will be difficult to play against him (Suarez) but it will be difficult for him to play against us as well," he said.



"We've just got to go out there and work as hard we can as a team and it's not about the individuals.



"Luis is playing amongst Uruguayans there's also (Edinson) Cavani there and there's other players that are top players. It will be a great occasion for not just us as players but the fans also."



But Sturridge acknowledged he still needed to sew up his plane ticket to Brazil first, before thinking further of representing England at the Cup finals.



"To be able to be involved in such an occasion (would be great), but I'm not there yet and there's 10 games left in the season, there's the manager's selection," he said.



"So if I can be there and be involved in history for the country, just to be on the plane would be amazing for me and I'm hopeful that it will happen."