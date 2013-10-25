Chelsea clash too soon for Kompany
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that captain Vincent Kompany will not feature against Chelsea on Sunday.
The 27-year-old defender, who has been struggling with a groin injury for the past few weeks, had an outside chance of making his return at Stamford Bridge, but will now have to wait a little longer.
And while the news that Kompany is still sidelined will come as a big blow to City, Pellegrini revealed that he has no other injury worries to contend with.
"Vincent is still injured, so he will not have a chance to play this game," he said. "Jack Rodwell and all the other players are fit."
The weekend's clash will see City gunning for their third Premier League victory in a row, but Pellegrini knows title rivals Chelsea, themselves in form after a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, will be fired up for Sunday's game.
"Of course it's an important moment, it's always important playing against a team that has a lot of chance to win the league," he added.
"It's a tough game for Manchester City. We are one point behind them and we must play well if we want to win."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.