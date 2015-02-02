Chelsea complete Cuadrado capture

After weeks of speculation, Chelsea announced Cuadrado's arrival on Monday, shortly after Andre Schurrle's departure to Wolfsburg.

Cuadrado spent five-and-a-half years in Italy, initially with Udinese before a move to Fiorentina in 2012 following a loan spell at Lecce.

"I am very happy and thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given," he told Chelsea's official website.

"This is a great club and honestly it is like a dream to join the Chelsea family and to know that the manager believes in me. I’m happy."

Cuadrado has five goals in 37 appearances for Colombia, and he was a key member of the side that starred at last year's World Cup in Brazil, before their quarter-final exit at the hands of the hosts.