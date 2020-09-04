Chelsea complete signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen
By PA Staff
Chelsea have announced the signing of Germany international Kai Havertz on a five-year contract.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made the move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that will rise to a maximum of £70million, the PA news agency understands.
“I am very happy and proud to be here,” Havertz told the club’s website.
“For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!”
