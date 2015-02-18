Chelsea condemn Metro incident in Paris

In a video posted on The Guardian website following Chelsea's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw at Paris Saint-Germain, a group of individuals are seen blocking the entrance to the train they are on and forcefully pushing the man back on to the station platform.

The group in question are then filmed singing a song of apparent celebration, including the words "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."

In a widely reported statement, Chelsea vowed to take the "strongest possible action" against any supporter found to be involved in the incident.

"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or society," read the statement.

"We will support any criminal action against those involved, and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members the club will take the strongest possible action against them, including banning orders."