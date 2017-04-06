Chelsea could get stressed – Vertonghen outlines Spurs title ambitions

Tottenham have a special squad still dreaming of Premier League glory, according to defender Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs looked set to lose ground on Chelsea in the title race on Wednesday as they approached full-time 1-0 down at Swansea City.

But Dele Alli's 88th-minute equaliser sparked a stunning turnaround, with Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen also on target in a dramatic 3-1 win.

The gap at the top remains at seven points with eight games remaining after Antonio Conte's men battled to a 2-1 win over Manchester City, but Vertonghen is hopeful there are more twists and turns to come.

"Chelsea is looking very strong but we can't stop pushing and dreaming of the league," the Belgium international said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"They had a big win but they have a couple of difficult games coming up. We have to keep winning and hopefully they get a bit stressed."

Spurs were the closest challengers to champions Leicester City last term before fading in the final weeks of the campaign and being forced to settle for third place behind north London rivals Arsenal.

: "We have all the quality we want, but this team has that special thing - belief." April 6, 2017

"We've proven in the last two years what we're capable of," Vertonghen said.

"Tottenham were always capable of beating the smaller teams but not the big ones. But in the last couple of years we're doing both and we have proven we belong where we are.

"Teams are thinking about us now if they're talking about league wins or top four. Before [people said] that Tottenham will finish fifth or sixth."

He added: "I don't know what is necessary to win the league - maybe a bit of luck - but I think this group has massive quality and is very special.

"We were missing five players at Swansea who normally start, but the other guys fit in and we're a very strong squad who can beat every other squad in the Premier League."