Chelsea defender Christensen keeping his options open

Andreas Christensen is in no rush to decide his future and has refused to rule out remaining at Borussia Monchengladbach beyond the end of the season.

The Denmark international is starting the second year of a two-season loan deal at Monchengladbach from Chelsea and is eager to keep his options open.

He told Bild: "I have not yet decided what I am going to do.

"I will decide next summer."

Christensen is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues reportedly rejecting a £14.5million offer from Monchengladbach to make his move permanent in the recently closed transfer window.

But the 20-year-old has not discounted extending his stay at Borussia-Park, adding: "For me both things [staying, or returning to Chelsea] are possible.

"The only thing I want at the moment is to have a clear head. I don't want to be distracted and want to focus fully on the difficult tasks facing Borussia."

Andre Schubert's side face the gruelling prospect of playing seven matches in a 22-day span starting from Saturday, a run that includes a Champions League trip to Manchester City next Tuesday, but Christensen is taking it in his stride.

"I am still a young man so will be able to withstand the load," he said.