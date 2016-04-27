Chelsea down City for third straight FA Youth Cup
Goals from Dujon Sterling, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori saw Chelsea to a 4-2 aggregate win against Man City in the FA Youth Cup final.
Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City to lift the FA Youth Cup for a third consecutive year.
In a repeat of last season's final, Chelsea once again came out on top after a 1-1 draw in Manchester last week.
The tie remained all square until first-half stoppage time when City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw erred in trying to cut out a long ball on the edge of his area and Dujon Sterling was left with a simple finish.
City's first-leg scorer Aaron Nemane had a goal chalked off for offside early in the second period, but Chelsea rarely looked like letting their advantage slip and striker Tammy Abraham's looping 54th-minute header gave them breathing space.
Fikayo Tomori headed a deserved third and, although highly rated 16-year-old Brahim Diaz slotted home a well-taken consolation for City, Jason Wilcox's side were well beaten.
