Chelsea down City for third straight FA Youth Cup

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City to lift the FA Youth Cup for a third consecutive year.

In a repeat of last season's final, Chelsea once again came out on top after a 1-1 draw in Manchester last week.

The tie remained all square until first-half stoppage time when City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw erred in trying to cut out a long ball on the edge of his area and Dujon Sterling was left with a simple finish.

City's first-leg scorer Aaron Nemane had a goal chalked off for offside early in the second period, but Chelsea rarely looked like letting their advantage slip and striker Tammy Abraham's looping 54th-minute header gave them breathing space.

Fikayo Tomori headed a deserved third and, although highly rated 16-year-old Brahim Diaz slotted home a well-taken consolation for City, Jason Wilcox's side were well beaten.