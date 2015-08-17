Chelsea fell into City traps - Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has hailed Manuel Pellegrini's preparation and planning prior to Sunday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian was on target as City laid down an early marker in their bid to regain the Premier League title - dominating large spells of the game.

City have not lost to Chelsea in their last four meetings and Kompany felt his side fully deserved their victory, despite Jose Mourinho alluding to a "fake result" in his post-match interview.

"I have never felt as prepared for a game as I did for this one," Kompany told reporters.

"You could see it - we were setting traps all over the pitch and it planned out perfectly for them. That may be the advantage of only playing one match a week at the moment. If I have to give credit to the team for one thing, it was the way we prepared.

"There was not one thing Chelsea threw at us that we didn’t know about. Two years ago we had a game against Chelsea where they completely dominated us.

"They only won 1-0 [at the Etihad in February 2014] but probably deserved more.

"Ever since we have had good games against them, even though we didn't win last year - we have adapted really well."

Kompany now boasts two goals in as many matches, making him City's early-season top scorer.

"I don't expect it to go on for too long, but I am probably more happy about the two clean sheets," he added.

"If I am top-scorer for too long, we are in massive trouble.

"I want Sergio [Aguero, who opened the scoring against Chelsea] to catch up quickly and go on to be top scorer in the Premier League again."