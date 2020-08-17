Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming joins Stevenage on year-long loan
By PA Staff
Stevenage have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a one-year loan deal.
The 20-year-old has featured in the EFL Trophy for the Blues and is excited by the opportunity to test himself in Sky Bet League Two.
Cumming told the club website: “I think it is a fantastic opportunity for myself. The manager was very keen on getting me in and that was a big part of me signing here.
“He has put a lot of faith in me and I am sure I will repay that. I am just really looking forward to getting started.”
