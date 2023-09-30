Chelsea icon BRUTALLY claims Kai Havertz's best position for Arsenal is 'on the bench'

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal's Kai Havertz, claiming that the German's best position is among the substitutes.

Havertz left Stamford Bridge this summer after a frustrating three years with the Blues, joining the Gunners in a £65m deal.

But the 24-year-old has yet to fully settle into Mikel Arteta's side, finding himself in and out of the starting 11.

Frank Leboeuf (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

And Leboeuf – who played for Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, winning two FA Cups – thinks that's the best place for Havertz right now. He told ESPN FC:

"Maybe right now, on the bench [is best] because he doesn't disturb the others. We talked about it in pre-season when we knew he signed. His positioning is going to affect the rest of the midfielders: they are unbalanced because of him and Odegaard playing in almost the same line.

Leboeuf didn't stop there, though; the Frenchman even went as far as to label Arsenal's signing of Havertz a mistake. He continued:

"What made Arsenal strong last season, Odegaard was on his own trying to create the game and the others were working for him. Maybe [Havertz could play] on the left, but when you have Trossard and Martinelli, I don't see any room for him. I think from Arteta it was a mistake to hire Havertz; I don't find any good position for him."

It's hard to see Havertz going anywhere any time soon, though: he put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

