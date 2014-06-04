Chelsea keen on Damm, Pachuca claim

The 21-year-old was a key player for Pachuca in their run to the Liga MX Clausura final, which they lost after extra-time to Leon.

And, according to Pachuca vice-president Andres Fassi, his form has alerted Chelsea who are keen to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

Fassi told Medio Tiempo: "There is interest but we have to see how much they are interested.

"In principle we have a sporting plan for Jurgen and we hope he stays, but if something comes up from abroad, we have to take it into account and if it's serious, we have to respond.

"We will have news in the next 48 hours.

"Chelsea are the club interested, but we have to see how much they are interested, we can't go ahead of ourselves, we have to wait and see.

"When it comes to us, it's a matter of sporting project. We want him to stay and we will see how much Chelsea are interested.

"There is a belief they (will) arrive in Mexico on Thursday to talk with us."