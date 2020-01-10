Chelsea lose Pulisic to injury

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Burnley due to an adductor injury.

The USA forward will be sidelined for a number of weeks after picking up the problem in training.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still some way from a playing return as he continues rehabilitation from heel surgery.

Burnley are expected to be without striker Ashley Barnes for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Barnes missed last week’s FA Cup win against Peterborough and is waiting to learn the full extent of a groin problem, while midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is unavailable.

Striker Jay Rodriguez and defender Phil Bardsley could both miss out through illness but leading goalscorer Chris Wood is likely to be fit after a hamstring strain.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Kante, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Gilmour, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Pieters, Hart, Lowton, Hendrick, Long, Vydra.