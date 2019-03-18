Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri may be sacked during international break following Everton defeat

The west Londoners are struggling to break into the top four this season, lost the Carabao Cup final after a bizarre on-pitch disagreement between Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and will not replicate last season’s FA Cup success after being knocked out by Manchester United.

Despite a recovery in recent weeks, yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Everton leaves them behind both United and Arsenal in the race for the final Champions League spot.

But it may have been the nature of the Merseyside defeat that will have worried Chelsea executives and impatient owner Roman Abramovich, with Sarri himself admitting that it would be “impossible” to reach the top four without improving.

After a good first-half performance, Chelsea dropped off significantly in the second – conceding two goals and re-stoking fears that Sarri is unable to motivate his players.

Today, the Express reports that the Italian’s job may be on the line.

Although the Blues poached the 60-year-old from Napoli at a cost of £4.4 million last summer, with the coach’s failure to implement his vision of ‘Sarriball’ tactics, the unhappiness of star player Eden Hazard, and an impending transfer ban, they could be ready to cut their losses.

Chelsea are known for their trigger-happy approach to sacking managers, and with their next game not for another 13 days against relegation strugglers Cardiff, the international break may provide the best opportunity to find new blood.