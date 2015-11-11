Chelsea must stick with Mourinho - Di Matteo

Roberto Di Matteo has urged Chelsea to stick with Jose Mourinho as he feels the Portuguese remains one of the best managers in the world.

Mourinho's position has come under fire following the reigning champions' underwhelming start to the season, with Chelsea sitting 16th in the Premier League table after 12 games.

Nevertheless, Di Matteo believes stability is vital for Chelsea and has reminded Mourinho's critics of his success in 2014-15.

"I really hope Mourinho is going to stay long term, stability is so important for the club," Di Matteo was quoted as saying by London Evening Standard.

"We have short memories but only four months ago we won the double.

"Chelsea have been so successful for the last 15 years and it can happen that you have a bad year, but there is so much quality in the team and the club has one of the best managers in the world."

Di Matteo made over 100 appearances for Chelsea between 1996 and 20002 before retiring at Stamford Bridge.

He returned to the club as assistant manager in 2011, eventually becoming caretaker manager following the dismissal of Andre Villas-Boas and guiding them to Champions League glory and the FA Cup.