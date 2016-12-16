Chelsea not unbeatable - Conte

Antonio Conte has stressed Chelsea are not unbeatable irrespective of their good run of form and believes a defeat at some stage is inevitable.

The Stamford Bridge side are on a 10-game winning run in the Premier League heading into this weekend's trip to Crystal Palace, but Conte is not getting carried away and thinks his side face a tough task to make it 11 on Saturday.

"There is no team in the world who is unbeatable," said the Italian.

"Now for us it is very difficult, because when you play against another team they have nothing to lose. And for this reason they play with great intensity and aggression to try to beat a team who has 10 wins in a row.

"When you arrive with 10 wins at the minimum there is great respect for you. But I repeat this situation is a good situation for the opponent because they have nothing to lose. It is more difficult for us to continue this way than for our opponent.

"We have great motivation to take three points, this is the most important thing for us. Then if we continue to win it is fantastic. We will try for sure to win the game.

"We all know Saturday will be another derby, it will be very tough against a good team that is not in a good position in the table, but I think the squad is very good.

"In this league every game is always open. Anything can happen. You must go with great concentration and focus because you can lose against any team."