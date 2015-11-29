Chelsea performance enthuses Mourinho

Jose Mourinho expects Chelsea to surge up the Premier League table in December following their display against Tottenham.

After an eight-goal thriller in their previous encounter at White Hart Lane, the two sides played out a starkly contrasting 0-0 draw on Sunday.

It follows consecutive wins over Norwich City and Maccabi Tel Aviv for Chelsea, and the overall nature of their performance gave their coach encouragement.

"After these three results in a row we can look to December where we have three matches at Stamford Bridge and two away against two of the top teams – Manchester United and Leicester," Mourinho said.

"I think we can look to December with enthusiasm because I'm convinced by the end we will be in a different position than now, and we will cut the difference to the top teams.

"I think playing the way we played, I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't lose one in the next 10 matches."

Chelsea only mustered one shot on target at White Hart Lane, a volley from Eden Hazard which Hugo Lloris kept out impressively, but Mourinho felt they were more likely to get a winner.

"If we deserve credit for keeping a clean sheet, then I think Tottenham deserves even more credit because we were the more dangerous team," he said.

"We had the best chances and Lloris was the goalkeeper with the save of the game, so congratulations to them for the clean sheet.

"With the ball we were quite comfortable and we were waiting for our chances on the break which we did really well."