Chelsea placed under transfer embargo

Chelsea and the Football Association have been sanctioned by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for breaching regulations over the transfer of minors, the world governing body has announced.

The Blues have been banned from registering players for two consecutive transfer windows for 29 incidences of breaching article 19, which relates to the transfer of players aged under 18.

The London club were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs (over £460,000), while the FA has been fined 510,000 Swiss francs (over £390,000) for breaching the rules in connection with minors.