Chelsea players full of confidence - Oscar

Chelsea midfielder Oscar says the team is full of confidence after a 2-1 Premier League victory at Southampton on Saturday.

Shane Long put the hosts ahead at St Mary's but Chelsea levelled the scores when Cesc Fabregas' cross went in and Branislav Ivanovic powered in a header to seal the victory.

Oscar said confidence levels are much higher at the club now compared to at the start of the season.

"Because we have started to win the games, the confidence comes now," the Brazil international told Sky Sports.

"When you lose a lot of games, like at the start of the season, we don't have confidence.

"Now we play well, we start to win the games and every player has a lot of confidence.

"It's difficult because every season we play to win the titles and now we try to go up the table."

Oscar added that Chelsea bounced back after a poor start to the match, with Guus Hiddink's side coming from behind to win for the first time in the Premier League this season.

"I think everyone is very happy because today is a difficult game and we don't start the game well," he said.

"Southampton scored the first goal but we come to the second half and play well and score two goals.

"We have to control the game and [we made] one mistake, but you need to come to the second half and try to win the game.

"We had a little bit of luck but we played well and we deserved this."