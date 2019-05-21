Chelsea quiet on report of Petr Cech returning to club in sporting director role

Chelsea have declined to comment on a report former goalkeeper Petr Cech will return to the club in a sporting director role.

Cech, who turned 37 on Monday, confirmed he will retire following the Europa League final between Arsenal and the Blues in Azerbaijan next week.

A report on Tuesday evening suggested Cech – who joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2002 and went on to win a string of trophies, including four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League – was set to take up an off-field role at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea did not comment when contacted by Press Association Sport concerning the story.

Michael Emenalo left his role as Chelsea’s technical director during November 2017 to join Monaco.